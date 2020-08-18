IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut IQE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of IQE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

