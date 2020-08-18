Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 214,678 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,271,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194,746 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

