iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 6.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $73,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 263,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV remained flat at $$64.51 on Tuesday. 2,315,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

