iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Trimmed by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. 570,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,063,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

