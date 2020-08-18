iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $59,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,249. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

