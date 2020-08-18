iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 580.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.90. 9,680,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,603,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

