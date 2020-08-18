iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $120.66. The company had a trading volume of 171,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,246. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $120.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.