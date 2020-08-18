iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,292,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 773,039 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 49,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,471. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.