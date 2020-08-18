iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,901,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. 1,709,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,588. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

