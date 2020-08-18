iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,423. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.