iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.50. 811,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

