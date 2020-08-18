iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,167 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $414,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $339.28. 1,637,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,471. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

