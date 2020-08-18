iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average is $302.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

