iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after buying an additional 595,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,036,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,425,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.25. 295,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $230.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

