J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $240,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,727 shares in the company, valued at $43,487,838.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,443 shares of company stock worth $21,082,017 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.42. 521,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

