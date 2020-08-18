J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,866. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

