J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 125,105 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,851.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,105 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,127,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

