J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 17,613 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $262.34. 18,646,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,569,955. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.65. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

