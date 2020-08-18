J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 638,907 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1,390.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,907 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for about 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 428,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.