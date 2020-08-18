J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,527. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

