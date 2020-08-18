J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 699.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,077 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,603,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.