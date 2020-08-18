J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $621,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,700,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 139,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

