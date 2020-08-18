J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 416.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.34. 730,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

