J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.58. 1,899,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

