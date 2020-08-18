J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,207 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 362.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

