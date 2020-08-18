J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 243,204 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3,492.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,204 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,895,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,256,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.