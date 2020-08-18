J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,836 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 735.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. 566,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

