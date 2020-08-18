J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 73,691 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,214,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

