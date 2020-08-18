J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,545 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. 1,132,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

