J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $5.10 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after buying an additional 1,133,811 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after buying an additional 517,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,113,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 615,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

