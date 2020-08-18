J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $5.79 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 2,571,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,614. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

