J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 72.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BBN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

