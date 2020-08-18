J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,407,000 after acquiring an additional 482,342 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 38,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 232,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

