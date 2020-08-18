Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.724-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.67. 637,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

