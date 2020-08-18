Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.724-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

