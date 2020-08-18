Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $142.58. 1,413,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

