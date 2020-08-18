James Barton Kalsu Sells 74,055 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Stock

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 74,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,446,294.15.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.12%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

