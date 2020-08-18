Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/31/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

6/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 438 shares of company stock valued at $54,579. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 551,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

