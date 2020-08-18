Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/13/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/6/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/31/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/30/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.
- 6/23/2020 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 551,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
