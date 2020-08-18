JD Coin (JDC) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, JD Coin has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.01816199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00192828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,022,262 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

