JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JD. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.
NASDAQ:JD traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,828,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,654,654. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $140,029,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in JD.Com by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,771,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,593 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
