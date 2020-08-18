JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JD. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,828,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,654,654. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $140,029,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in JD.Com by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,771,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,593 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.