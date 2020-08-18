Jonathan Oringer Sells 2,064,000 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $910,538.20.

On Monday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,972 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $703,102.32.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $851,065.32.

On Friday, June 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,205 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $658,779.45.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $499,380.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $594,105.64.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 246,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Shutterstock’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $18,641,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 123,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

