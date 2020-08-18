Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.45. The stock had a trading volume of 438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.17 and its 200-day moving average is $356.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

