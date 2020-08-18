Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.45. The stock had a trading volume of 438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.17 and its 200-day moving average is $356.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.
DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
