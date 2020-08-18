JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 177.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,415 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,752 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.