JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0740 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $167.21 million and $383.07 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00142092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.01837061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00192648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00135621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

