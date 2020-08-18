Key Financial Inc Acquires 117 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,351.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 65,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 82,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. 1,387,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.