Key Financial Inc Acquires 2,621 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 314.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. 2,209,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.