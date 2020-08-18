Key Financial Inc Buys 3,527 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BP in the first quarter worth about $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,013,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,106. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

