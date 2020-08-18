Key Financial Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. 1,933,005 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

