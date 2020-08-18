Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 630.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,379,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,177,034.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,646,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. 291,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

