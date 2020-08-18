Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 583,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,038 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 699,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 128,623 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 99,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. 10,181,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

